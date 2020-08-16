Shazam! 2 Director Has The Best Response After Users Share Fake Reviews For The Sequel

Leave a Comment
Film fans can definitely be enthusiastic, especially when it comes to superhero movies. However, sometimes they can get a little over eager, which can lead to a bit of trolling from some. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is experiencing that right now, as some fans have already posted fake reactions to his upcoming sequel. But instead of complaining about it, the director decided to have some fun with the fans in the best possible way.
Upon realizing that several people had already posted “reviews” of Shazam! 2 on film-centric social media site Letterboxd, David F. Sandberg took it upon himself to capitalize on the false praise. He did so by creating a fake teaser trailer for the film that actually incorporated the quotes. You can check out the clever video down below:
You have to give David F. Sandberg some credit for taking those lemons and making lemonade. The director has been known to be cheeky in the past, as he previously went as far as to alter a key moment in Shazam!. But this kind of harmless trolling is something we can all appreciate.
Shazam! was a critical and financial success when it premiered in theaters last year, and anticipation for the Zachary Levi/Asher Angel-headlined sequel can’t come soon enough. David F. Sandberg has a few projects on his plate at the moment, but the horror filmmaker has confirmed that the DC Comics sequel is the next project on his list.
Unfortunately, like many other film and television projects, Shazam! 2 has been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis. Sandberg revealed that the film was originally supposed to shoot this year ahead of a spring 2022 release. As of right now, the director is currently polishing the script and production is scheduled to kick off next spring. In addition, the film has scored a new release date.
Plot details are still being kept on a need-to-know basis, but we may already have an idea of how things could proceed. The post-credits scene of the original film teased the presence of supervillain Mister Mind, who could be teaming up with Doctor Sivana. The dynamics will also change as Billy Batson now has a superpowered family to fight by his side. And of course, there’s also the matter of whether or not the sequel will tie into Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in any way.
Luckily, fans should get a better sense of Shazam! 2 when David F. Sanberg and some of the film’s cast appear at DC FanDome next weekend. And hopefully, that will be able to talk about and react to that instead of creating fake reactions to a film that his yet to start rolling.
Shazam! 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.