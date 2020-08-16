Shazam! 2 Director Has The Best Response After Users Share Fake Reviews For The Sequel

Plot details are still being kept on a need-to-know basis, but we may already have an idea of how things could proceed. The post-credits scene of the original film teased the presence of supervillain Mister Mind, who could be teaming up with Doctor Sivana. The dynamics will also change as Billy Batson now has a superpowered family to fight by his side. And of course, there’s also the matter of whether or not the sequel will tie into Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in any way.