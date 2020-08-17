Henry Cavill’s Curls Are The Real Star In First Footage For Netflix’s Enola Holmes

This isn’t his adventure though, as Enola Holmes clearly nails it down by saying that Enola’s the person of interest in this particular universe. And she’s just as handy at solving mysteries and protecting herself as her brothers are, as we see Millie Bobby Brown’s would-be franchise starter fighting in alleys, puzzling things out with lettered tiles, and even showing off a little bit of disguise acumen. If she’s the one that gave her older on-screen brother hairstyling tips, then those curls are even more proof that Enola Holmes is the hero we need for today.