Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Look Super Happy Together On His 48th Birthday

No Time To Die Ana de Armas Batman vs Superman Ben Affleck side by side

With the state of the world being what it is today, we all could use a reason to get some extra happiness into our day; especially if you’re someone like actor Ben Affleck, who’s technically supposed to be working on a couple movies at this point in his schedule. However, it hasn’t gotten him down, considering the man just celebrated his 48th birthday.

Judging by a recent photo from fellow actor/girlfriend Ana de Armas, it looked like this was an absolutely lovely occasion. Take a look for yourself, below:

????

Sharing this photo of themselves on Instagram, the smiles on both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ faces are hard to see as anything but unbridled joy. With their relationship relatively young in its progression, as it was only confirmed back in March, some might think this is just the honeymoon period doing its thing. But considering Affleck has already taken such huge steps as introducing de Armas to his children, and even with ex-wife Jennifer Garner being pretty cool with things as they are, this could be the start of something we’ll be seeing a lot more of in the near future.

Which is probably part of why Ben Affleck is presumably banned from the premiere for Ana de Armas’ next film, No Time To Die. Apparently this relationship is going so well, the couple’s tendency to make out in public has people afraid that somehow it’ll overshadow Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond. If your relationship is able to even spur a rumor that says something like that, you’ve clearly got something in your life that folks love to see. Well, except for at a major movie premiere.

A birthday is a good time for reflection and self-inventory, taking into account what we have in life and embracing the ability to share it with those we love. Now, more than ever, is the time to take that sort of mindset, and it looks like Ben Affleck is truly relishing the moment with Ana de Armas, as she reciprocates with a smile that lights up the room. Yeah, I can kind of see why the might not want this crazy pair of kids showing off on the opening night of a film that could be a dour, but action-packed close to an era of 007 history.

Strangely enough, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are supposed to be seen together on screen in the thriller Deep Water; which is slated to open in theaters on November 13, and it definitely sounds like a dark and twisted affair. Meanwhile, Ms. De Armas can be seen in No Time To Die, which is slated to open domestically on November 20. If it suits both films’ press corps, may I suggest Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz get an invitation to the Deep Water premiere? Just to even the playing field.

