Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Look Super Happy Together On His 48th Birthday

Sharing this photo of themselves on Instagram, the smiles on both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ faces are hard to see as anything but unbridled joy. With their relationship relatively young in its progression, as it was only confirmed back in March, some might think this is just the honeymoon period doing its thing. But considering Affleck has already taken such huge steps as introducing de Armas to his children, and even with ex-wife Jennifer Garner being pretty cool with things as they are, this could be the start of something we’ll be seeing a lot more of in the near future.