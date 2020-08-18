First Look At LeBron James In His Official Toon Squad Uniform For Space Jam 2

Leave a Comment
Nostalgia is a powerful drug. That's really the only explanation I can give as to why Space Jam, a feature-length 1996 shoe commercial, became so popular that people have been demanding a sequel for years. And somehow people willed the movie into being. Not only are we getting a Space Jam 2 but we're getting it with the human basketball star everybody wanted in the lead, Lebron James. Now, we have our first look at the new film, in the form of LeBron in his Tune Squad uniform.
It's not part of any footage unfortunately, we're going to have to wait even longer for that it seems, but if you're desperate for Space Jam 2 here is how Lebron will be dressed for the eventual basketball game in the movie, alongside the film's official title, Space Jam: A New Legacy.
It has to be said, the uniform has everything that it needs. It's got the Tune Squad team name and the bullseye design of the orignal, which sort of functions as the logo for the Looney Tunes. In the original Space Jam the logo and name were front and center on the chest, but here they're off-center, with the bullseye, bleeding off the side of the jersey, I guess because that's how the cool kids are doing it these days.
It would have been nice if we got a few more characters in uniform. Maybe Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck. Lebron is certainly a big part of why people are going to want to watch the new Space Jam but the other part is the Looney Tunes, who haven't been on the big screen in years. It seems that Warner Bros. is going to keep the animated characters in reserve, likely for some future reveal.
That reveal could still be a while off as Space Jam: A New Legacy isn't set for release until July of 2021 so it's nearly a full year away. It's unlikely that we'll be getting even a teaser trailer for the new film until close to the end of the year. And that assumes that by the end of the year the movie business is operating at something resembling normal. If not, then everything could end up being pushed back further.
Along with the first trailer, whenever we see it, we'll likely get some sort of basic plot structure. We can be confident that the movie will include Lebron and the Looney Tunes playing basketball against...somebody for...some reason. Last time it was invading space aliens and maybe the same aliens will be back, or perhaps it will be against a new threat. Either way, it seems Don Cheadle will be involved.
What do you think of the new Tune Squad uniform?