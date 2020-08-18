Kevin Hart Reflects On Why Now Is The Right Time To Team Up With Will Smith For Planes, Trains And Automobiles Remake

I’m curious to learn what other projects Will Smith and Kevin Hart discussed tackling together before the Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake came their way. In any case, Hart is clearly excited about this endeavor, and perhaps Will Smith will comment in the near future to voice his enthusiasm for the project. As Hart alluded to, he and Smith will do more than just act in the remake, as Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions are producing the picture.