Was Candyman’s Ending Already Revealed?

Although it's kind of a bummer that the studio didn’t wait to confirm our theories that Candyman will rise again through Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s new role, there’s still a lot of questions left unanswered. Learning about how and why he could become Candyman, and how he will proceed once he does, will be interesting to witness. Will there be two Candymans or will Anthony kill off Tony Todd’s version? It’s all about the journey there, plus the way co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and writer/producer Jordan Peele present Candyman for the new era should be worth it as well.