The 'Struggle' With Making Wonder Woman Sequel 1984, According To Patty Jenkins

The limited trailers for Wonder Woman 1984 have definitely teased this change, and a unique way at bringing Diana's powers to life on the big screen. The character is no longer using her sword and shield, instead focusing more on the use of the lasso of truth, bracelets of submission, and her tiara. What's more, the trailers have also shown her using the lasso to swing on bolts of lightning, highlighting how Patty Jenkins used a different mixture of visual and practical effects work.