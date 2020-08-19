Man Snuck Into Water Park Waterslide After Hours And Died

Officer Kevin Watts told AZFamily.com that the pipe where Kelly was found was part of the superstructure of the waterslide, meaning it had to be dismantled in order to get the man out and a crane was required. It's not exactly clear from the initial report how the man actually got stuck. It seems the slide must have had something that held him in place inside rather than letting him slide down. It's also unclear how much water was flowing, or was stagnant, within the tube. The cause of death is currently undetermined but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner is now investigating.