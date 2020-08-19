Bill And Ted Face The Music Clip Reveals Kristen Schaal’s Backstory

While the new film will see the return of all our favorite characters, including not just Bill & Ted, but also Death, there will be at least one beloved character missing. George Carlin is no longer with us and so Rufus, the man who really started it all by giving Bill and Ted their first quest will also be gone. We've seen in the trailer for Face the Music that Kristen Schaal will be playing a new character who will be Bill and Ted's shepherd this time around, and in a new clip we learn a bit more about who the character is, and yes, she's connected to Rufus. Check it out.