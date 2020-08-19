Brie Larson Recalls Auditions For Star Wars, Plus The Weird Reason She Didn’t Land Terminator Genisys

Terminator, I tested for it. When I was pulling into the audition for it, I got a flat tire. I did my audition a couple days later and found out I didn’t get it. And I got no feedback whatsoever other than just, ‘No.’ It wasn’t gonna happen. I was always like, ‘Why didn’t I get that?’ I felt like I did a really good job and didn’t understand. And then, like months later, my manager called and was like, ‘Listen, we got the feedback finally. And what it was was they said they they didn’t think that you knew how to carry a gun.’ And I was like, ‘K, that would make sense if I carried a gun in the audition.’ I never held a gun. I mean, I’m grateful because I don’t want to hold a gun in a movie, but I just thought it was funny that in their head they thought I couldn’t hold a gun, so I didn’t get the job.