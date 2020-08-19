Stacey Dash's Ex-Husband Claims He Was 'Hypnotized' Into Marrying Her

Jeffrey Marty, who is a lawyer, reportedly got married to Dash in 2018, just ten days after the pair met in Florida. As the pair now moves forward with their divorce, Marty says the reason he tied the knot with Stacey Dash to begin with had to do with severe pressure from her pastor, who “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God's will” for them to form the religious union on the day they met.