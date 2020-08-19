Stacey Dash's Ex-Husband Claims He Was 'Hypnotized' Into Marrying Her

Leave a Comment
Twenty-five years later, Stacey Dash is still best remembered for her fashion-forward role as Dionne, the best friend to Alicia Silverstone’s Cher, in Clueless. According to claims by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jeffrey Marty, the actress can count hypnotism on her resume too. Recent court documents filed by the Clueless star’s husband of two years point to the use of “hypnotic prayer techniques” on him to seal the deal on their I do's.
Jeffrey Marty, who is a lawyer, reportedly got married to Dash in 2018, just ten days after the pair met in Florida. As the pair now moves forward with their divorce, Marty says the reason he tied the knot with Stacey Dash to begin with had to do with severe pressure from her pastor, who “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God's will” for them to form the religious union on the day they met.
He is claiming his ability to consent to their marriage was forfeited because he was “hypnotized” into the decision, per court documents obtained by TMZ. Jeffrey Marty did not elaborate about the specific techniques that were allegedly used on him to marry Stacey Dash. Marty is her fourth husband, which she announced her intended split from back in April with the below Instagram message:
Jeffrey Marty’s allegations aren't contended by Stacey Dash since these court documents are in response to her divorce petition. Dash and her attorneys do not admit to this hypnotism and reportedly responded by saying that he wasn’t exhibiting any unusual behavior physically or mentally when they got married. Dash is not explicitly denying the claims either, since she too would like a divorce as the papers call for.
It’s definitely something… new that judges must not hear in court everyday. And we say this during a year where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have involved retaliatory poop on a bed among other wild claims within the lawsuit between the former Hollywood couple. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently going through some disagreements in court as they get ready for their child custody case. But hypnosis? We’re in brand new territory here.
Just last week, it was announced that a Clueless reboot for television in the works for Universal’s new streaming service Peacock. But instead of focusing on Cher, the series will be all about Dionne. Details are thin on the series so far, but it would be awesome to see Stacey Dash come back to the franchise in some way. Maybe through a cool cameo?
In honor of Clueless’ 25th anniversary, Alicia Silverstone spoke with CinemaBlend earlier this year, sharing how “proud” she still is of the ‘90s adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma. The 1995 classic is currently available to stream on Netflix.