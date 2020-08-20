No, Brad Pitt And Harry Styles Aren’t Doing A Movie Together

Leave a Comment
Brad Pitt remains one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors, and on top of being a world-famous singer (both with One Direction and on his own), Harry Styles has branched out into acting over the last several years. So pairing the two on the big screen could be exciting, right? Perhaps, but as of right now, these two do not, in fact, have a movie planned together.
Earlier today, it was reported that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles had signed on to star in a movie titled Faster, Cheaper, Better. This information came from the website of Vértice Cine, which acquired the Italian and Latin American to Faster, Cheaper, Better at this summer’s virtual Cannes Film Festival, but Vanity Fair has learned from sources close to Pitt and Styles that neither of these men are attached to the project. Evidently there was some miscommunication about the talent involved.
Speaking of which, just because Brad Pitt and Harry Styles won’t be participating in Faster, Cheaper, Better doesn’t mean there aren’t big names already attached. The cast has yet to be set, but sitting in the director’s chair is Dan Gilroy, who worked with Jake Gyllenhaal on Nightcrawler and Velvet Buzzsaw, and with Denzel Washington on Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Spanning the course of 20 years across multiple locations, Faster, Cheaper, Better is a drama that follows human workers being replaced by automation, robots and AI. Some of the characters appearing in the movie, according to Deadline, include “a union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire,” all of whom find their lives upended by the changing times.
So cross Brad Pitt and Harry Styles of the list of other actors who could appear in Faster, Cheaper, Better. Still, just because the two of them aren’t acting alongside each other there doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen elsewhere in the future. Hollywood can be a small town, so there may come a day where a project falls into both of their laps that they’re game for. Judging by the social media reactions that came from this debunked report, you can be sure a lot of people would pay to see that feature.
As far as Harry Styles goes, his only major acting credit thus far is Christopher Nolan’s 2017 movie Dunkirk, where he played a soldier named Alex. There was a brief period where Styles was in consideration to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but he turned down the role because he wanted to focus on his music.
Looking to Brad Pitt, his recent credits include War Machine, Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latter of which saw him playing stuntman Cliff Booth and later winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Last September, Pitt said he’ll act in fewer movies going forward, but among the projects that have made the cut is Bullet Train, which will reunite him with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. He’s also taking part in a live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which will include his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.
Rest assured, if Brad Pitt and Harry Styles end up doing a movie together, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, keep track of what’s supposed to come out in theaters later this year with our 2020 release schedule.