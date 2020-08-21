5 Things Disney Should Do To Get The Theme Parks Through The Pandemic

Making some changes from what was planned in order to save money is inevitable, and that's fine. But hopefully the projects that have already begun, and even those announced, while delayed, should be done to their fullest, rather than finding ways to save money on them that gets them finished, but as a lesser attraction than what was planned. It's certainly true that Disney parks fans can get upset if something new is seen as being done on the cheap, but more importantly than that, whatever gets done now is going to stay that way for years. Better to go ahead and spend the time and money now to make sure the end result is something that not only guests, but the park itself, is happy with. Cancel or change something that hasn't been announced yet. Nobody will know the difference.