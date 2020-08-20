Netflix Responds To Backlash Over Viral Cuties Poster

Cuties premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and was met with a lot positive reception, with the movie already boasting an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So Cuties kicked off 2020 with some great press, but this latest talk is most definitely the opposite of that. A Change.org petition was even started in response to the controversial poster calling for Cuties to be removed from Netflix, and at the time of this writing, it’s collected over 84,000 signatures.