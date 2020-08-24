Spider-Woman: 5 Cool Things To Know About The Marvel Character From The Comics

When you ask somebody if they have ever seen a Spider-Man movie, it would be not unlikely to hear them answer, “Which one?” We have seen more than enough movies starring Peter Parker’s alter ego, going back as far as the 1970s (those were television films) and as recently as 2019, and there have even been a few spinoffs. One of Marvel Comics’ lesser-known Web-Slingers who has not been given a big screen adventure of her own is Spider-Woman, but it looks like that is about to change soon.