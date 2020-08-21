Looks Like Lady Gaga And Ridley Scott’s Gucci Movie Is Assembling An All-Star Cast

Leave a Comment
While Lady Gaga already has some acting experience under her belt pre-2018 thanks to projects like American Horror Story and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, A Star is Born certainly stands as the best example yet of her acting capabilities, with the pop star scoring Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations (among other accolades) for her performance as Ally Maine. Last November, it was reported that her next movie on the books is the Ridley Scott-directed Gucci movie, and now word’s come in about who might join her on the cast.
Ridley Scott is still in the midst of finishing his latest movie, The Last Duel, with filming finally expected to resume next week. In the meantime, the filmmaker is already lining up a solid lineup of actors to appear alongside Lady Gaga in Gucci once that gets rolling. According to Deadline, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are all in talks to appear in Gucci, though there’s no word yet on who any of them will play should they sign on.
Most of you likely know Adam Driver best for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, but in recent years he’s also popped up in Logan Lucky, BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story, and he’ll appear alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel. Jared Leto’s recent credits include Suicide Squad and Blade Runner 2049, and he’ll appear next as Morbius’ eponymous character.
Almost all of you don’t need to be informed about who Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are. Nevertheless, to catch you up to speed on their recent acting endeavors, Robert De Niro has recently appeared in The Irishman and Joker, and can be seen later this year in The War with Grandpa. Al Pacino also showed up in The Irishman, as well as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Amazon series Hunters.
Jack Huston is arguably best known for playing Richard Harrow in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, but he also starred in the 2016 Ben-Hur remake and appeared in American Hustle, Hail, Caesar and The Irishman. Reeve Carney (who’s also an accomplished singer) is most recognizable as Dorian Gray in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful and Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, and some of you might have seen him as Peter Parker in the Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark.
Based on real life events, Gucci sees Lady Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the Gucci fashion brand, Guccio Gucci. In 1995, Patrizia was tried and convicted for arranging Maurizio’s murder; he was gunned down by a hitman outside of his office. By 1997, Patrizia was arrested and sentenced to 29 years in prison the following year, but was let out in 2016. Her children claimed that her actions were due to a brain tumor she had removed in 1992.
We’ll have to wait and see whether Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney end up joining Lady Gaga on Gucci, but along with Ridley Scott directing, Roberto Bentivegna is writing the script, which is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, by Sara Gay Forden. Scott’s partner Giannina Scott is also producing, with Gucci being a passion project for her.
We here at CinemaBlend will inform you if any or all of the aforementioned actors end up starring in Gucci. For now, Ridley Scott fans can look forward to The Last Duel coming out on October 15, 2021, and look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to come out for the rest of this year.