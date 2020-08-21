Looks Like Lady Gaga And Ridley Scott’s Gucci Movie Is Assembling An All-Star Cast

While Lady Gaga already has some acting experience under her belt pre-2018 thanks to projects like American Horror Story and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, A Star is Born certainly stands as the best example yet of her acting capabilities, with the pop star scoring Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations (among other accolades) for her performance as Ally Maine. Last November, it was reported that her next movie on the books is the Ridley Scott-directed Gucci movie, and now word’s come in about who might join her on the cast.