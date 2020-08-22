Gal Gadot Is Wearing ‘Priceless’ Bling In Death On The Nile

Leave a Comment
Just like Kenneth Branagh’s first star-studded mystery affair, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, the upcoming sequel starring his Hercule Poirot for another mustache-twirling murder case is stacked with an impressive cast, as Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rose Leslie board the river steamboat. Earlier this week, the first Death on the Nile trailer revealed their looks in the film, but there's also a high-profile item in the movie that has yet to be shown off.
Gal Gadot’s stunning heiress character is wearing an actual 128-carat Tiffany diamond, which was borrowed from the jeweler for the movie. Not only is the necklace a “priceless” piece, reportedly worth over $30 million, it's also the same diamond Audrey Hepburn wore in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The production was granted special access to the diamond to bring some bling to the Wonder Woman actress, who will be at the center of an epic murder mystery.
Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, said the following about the decision for the jeweler to lend the piece for the occasion, per The Hollywood Reporter:
The Tiffany Diamond is a priceless symbol of the highest standards of virtuosity and craftsmanship at Tiffany, and rarely makes an appearance beyond its vault. A central role in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel is deserving of our priceless diamond’s debut.
Tiffany & Co is also partnering with Death on the Nile – in coordination with the film’s release, the jeweler will be releasing new one-of-a-kind pieces that capture some of the film’s costume design. The 1930s-set whodunnit sounds like it's going to be a visual dazzler, especially when it comes to Gal Gadot’s wear. I'd take one Tiffany necklace and a Wonder Woman crown if it meant looking as elegant as the actress looks on the big screen.
The diamond was most recently worn by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars, where the singer won Best Song for A Star is Born’s “Shallow.” She also wore the necklace during her breathtaking performance of the song with co-star and director Bradley Cooper. Just check it out in between the pair’s oozing chemistry:
Look out for the famed necklace during the Death on the Nile trailer, which dropped Wednesday ahead of its fall release:
As you can see (or not see), the Tiffany Diamond was not featured in the first look of the film, though I do suspect she is wearing it in a couple of the more brief shots. When the diamond is on display around her neck in the movie, I have a feeling it will be unmistakable. The piece was uncovered back in 1877 in the Kimberley mines in South Africa as a 287.42-carat rough diamond and then cut in Paris into its 128-carat diamond shape. Death on the Nile hits theaters on October 23.