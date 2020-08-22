Gal Gadot Is Wearing ‘Priceless’ Bling In Death On The Nile

As you can see (or not see), the Tiffany Diamond was not featured in the first look of the film, though I do suspect she is wearing it in a couple of the more brief shots. When the diamond is on display around her neck in the movie, I have a feeling it will be unmistakable. The piece was uncovered back in 1877 in the Kimberley mines in South Africa as a 287.42-carat rough diamond and then cut in Paris into its 128-carat diamond shape. Death on the Nile hits theaters on October 23.