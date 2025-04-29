I Loved Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vacay Photos, But Now I’m Shook After Learning The Cost Of Those Diamond Anklets She Wore On The Beach

Summer is just around the corner, and we all know what that means — Kardashians in bikinis! Just kidding, the Kardashian-Jenner family doesn’t wait for summer to start posting those (as evidenced by Kim Kardashian’s spring break spread last month). The family also shared some images from their recent trip to Hawaii, and while I already loved the peek into their tropical getaway, I am even more blown away after hearing how much Kim’s diamond anklets likely cost.

The sixth season of The Kardashians (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription) just wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule, but the adventures never cease for these celebrities. Kim Kardashian shared some fun moments to her Instagram page, and the fourth slide shows off some absolutely beautiful anklets in a look that one celebrity jeweler said probably cost her five figures.

George Khalife (known professionally as George the Jeweler) told People that while we don’t know who designed the sparkly accessories, he can say they "most definitely cost a fortune.” The designer, who said he has worked with the Kardashian family in the past, estimated the retail price of the anklets at $20,000 for the pink and yellow pieces alone. Explaining the cut and arrangement of the gems, George the Jeweler said:

The pink stones appear to be emerald-cut and are likely pink sapphires paired with diamonds. The yellow stone could be either a princess-cut or a cushion-cut. The thin white diamond one looks to be round-cuts, which I find the most desirable for anklets. Lastly, the pink sapphires and diamonds appear to be oval-cuts with rounds.

My goodness, after Kim Kardashian’s whole losing-an-earring-in-the-ocean debacle — aka, one of the most iconic reality TV moments of all time — you’d think she’d have learned her lesson about wearing her jewels to the beach. Personally, I wouldn’t want that sand anywhere near my precious diamonds.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Make sure you're able to keep up with The Kardashians! Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Apparently that’s just me, though, because George the Jeweler said this is likely to become a big trend this summer, given the pieces his clients have been asking for. He said:

Recently a lot of my clients have been requesting diamond anklets, which range from $3,000-$5,000 for a natural diamond tennis anklet.

Whether that's practical or fiscally responsible is up for debate, but the fact remains that Kim Kardashian’s jewelry is gorgeous, and I can certainly understand the appeal of seeing your jewelry sparkle in the sun as you wade into the water or dig your toes into the sand.

Someone else who’s feeling those vibes? That would be Dwayne Johnson. The Rock popped in on Kim Kardashian’s post to comment on her “beautiful” vacation, though I’m not sure if it was the anklets that inspired his response or the Moana toys that made the trek with them to Hawaii.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If anklets are the new summer accessory, I can’t wait to see that start spreading across the celebrity fashion space, or to anyone who can afford to drop tens of thousands on their beach jewelry.