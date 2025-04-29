I Loved Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vacay Photos, But Now I’m Shook After Learning The Cost Of Those Diamond Anklets She Wore On The Beach

News
By published

Get ready for a new summer trend!

Siobhan at restaurant table in American Horror Story: Delicate
(Image credit: FX)

Summer is just around the corner, and we all know what that means — Kardashians in bikinis! Just kidding, the Kardashian-Jenner family doesn’t wait for summer to start posting those (as evidenced by Kim Kardashian’s spring break spread last month). The family also shared some images from their recent trip to Hawaii, and while I already loved the peek into their tropical getaway, I am even more blown away after hearing how much Kim’s diamond anklets likely cost.

The sixth season of The Kardashians (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription) just wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule, but the adventures never cease for these celebrities. Kim Kardashian shared some fun moments to her Instagram page, and the fourth slide shows off some absolutely beautiful anklets in a look that one celebrity jeweler said probably cost her five figures.

George Khalife (known professionally as George the Jeweler) told People that while we don’t know who designed the sparkly accessories, he can say they "most definitely cost a fortune.” The designer, who said he has worked with the Kardashian family in the past, estimated the retail price of the anklets at $20,000 for the pink and yellow pieces alone. Explaining the cut and arrangement of the gems, George the Jeweler said:

The pink stones appear to be emerald-cut and are likely pink sapphires paired with diamonds. The yellow stone could be either a princess-cut or a cushion-cut. The thin white diamond one looks to be round-cuts, which I find the most desirable for anklets. Lastly, the pink sapphires and diamonds appear to be oval-cuts with rounds.

My goodness, after Kim Kardashian’s whole losing-an-earring-in-the-ocean debacle — aka, one of the most iconic reality TV moments of all time — you’d think she’d have learned her lesson about wearing her jewels to the beach. Personally, I wouldn’t want that sand anywhere near my precious diamonds.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Make sure you're able to keep up with The Kardashians! Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

Apparently that’s just me, though, because George the Jeweler said this is likely to become a big trend this summer, given the pieces his clients have been asking for. He said:

Recently a lot of my clients have been requesting diamond anklets, which range from $3,000-$5,000 for a natural diamond tennis anklet.

Whether that's practical or fiscally responsible is up for debate, but the fact remains that Kim Kardashian’s jewelry is gorgeous, and I can certainly understand the appeal of seeing your jewelry sparkle in the sun as you wade into the water or dig your toes into the sand.

Someone else who’s feeling those vibes? That would be Dwayne Johnson. The Rock popped in on Kim Kardashian’s post to comment on her “beautiful” vacation, though I’m not sure if it was the anklets that inspired his response or the Moana toys that made the trek with them to Hawaii.

If anklets are the new summer accessory, I can’t wait to see that start spreading across the celebrity fashion space, or to anyone who can afford to drop tens of thousands on their beach jewelry.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

'Probably The Worst Marketer In The Universe.' A TV Creator Just Called Out Apple For Failing Its Own Streaming Shows, And He Did Not Hold Back

I Fell Out Of Love With Doctor Who Years Ago, But Disney+'s Callback To A Top David Tennant Episode Might Win Me Back

I Just Watched An American Idol Episode For The First Time Ever, And I Have So Many WTF Questions
See more latest
Most Popular
Antoine Reinartz and Amira Casar in &quot;La Maison.&quot;
'Probably The Worst Marketer In The Universe.' A TV Creator Just Called Out Apple For Failing Its Own Streaming Shows, And He Did Not Hold Back
Ryan Reynolds as Niceool and Justin Baldoni in it Ends With us side by side
As Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively’s Feud Continues Deadpool 3 Is Factoring Into The Legal Battle
Shannon Sharpe speaks on Club Shay Shay
After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take
Matt in costume in Daredevil
Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Explains Why There Weren't More MCU References, And It Makes Me More Appreciative Born Again Turned Out The Way It Did
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘It Is Terrifying.’ Kim Raver Hypes Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale, And I Already Know It's Going To Frustrate Me
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson Is In Need Of A Career Reinvention, And I’m Excited For The Smashing Machine To Start A New Era For The Star
ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington in a side-by-side photo.
Denzel Washington And ASAP Rocky Are Starring In A Spike Lee Movie, And I’m Laughing About What Inspired The Director To Cast The Rapper
Nathan Fielder sits apprehensively in an ornate chair in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - &quot;Star Potential.&quot;
Nathan Fielder Just Used His HBO Show The Rehearsal To Call Out His Former TV Bosses At Paramount For Removing A TV Episode
Ben Stiller and Robin Williams in Night at the Museum.
I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen
Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
‘It’s Like Dick Van Dyke And David Beckham Had A Baby.’ Adam Levine Debuts New Hair For The Voice Playoffs, But What Color Is That?