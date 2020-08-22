Angelina Jolie Calls Family Life 'Chaos,' But Actually Seems Pretty Happy About It

To many, Angelina Jolie is an Oscar-winning actress who’s headlined more than her fair share of films. So it’s sometimes easy to forget that when she’s not working in front of or behind the camera, she’s a mother to six children. In the past, Jolie has been open about motherhood and just how much she enjoys it, but one would imagine that it can be stressful at times. Jolie herself has even admitted to the craziness that’s sometimes present in her household, but she actually doesn’t seem to mind it.