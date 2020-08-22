Angelina Jolie Calls Family Life 'Chaos,' But Actually Seems Pretty Happy About It

Leave a Comment
To many, Angelina Jolie is an Oscar-winning actress who’s headlined more than her fair share of films. So it’s sometimes easy to forget that when she’s not working in front of or behind the camera, she’s a mother to six children. In the past, Jolie has been open about motherhood and just how much she enjoys it, but one would imagine that it can be stressful at times. Jolie herself has even admitted to the craziness that’s sometimes present in her household, but she actually doesn’t seem to mind it.
Angelina Jolie admits to being someone who never cared much for relaxation, which makes the “chaos” that much more manageable. And it sounds like she’s had plenty of practice in managing it:
You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos. I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.
Personally, I couldn’t imagine having to balance raising six children and being a celebrity, but Angelina Jolie’s interview on E!’s Daily Pop indicates that she’s (mostly) got it down to a science. This is especially clear since she still manages to find the time to star in films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The One and Only Ivan.
During the interview Jolie would explain that quarantine has been relatively easy for her and her kids. Most of their evenings consist of movie nights that include “lots of popcorn” and pajamas, robes and snacks.
Angelina Jolie’s role as a mother has proven to be quite impactful when it comes to the projects she chooses. She previously wrote, produced and directed First They Killed My Father, a film about a five-year-old girl in Cambodia who’s forced to train as a child soldier during the Vietnam War. Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, is from Cambodia, and she would later explain that being able to chronicle some of the toughest years in his country is what drew her to the project.
This inspiration has also extended to Angelina Jolie’s work on the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Eternals. Two of her children take karate classes and, while she was prepping for her role as Thena, Jolie would jump into the classes herself. It’s honestly not a bad way to get prepared for a role that is sure to be filled with physical feats.
In the midst of her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt, it’s nice to see that Angelina Jolie and her kids are remaining close. And movie nights at the Jolie house definitely sound like a fun way to pass the time. One of the films the group likely will watch is Jolie’s The One and Only Ivan, which is now streaming on Disney+.