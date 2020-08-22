Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Is An Emotional Masterpiece That Will Give Fans Chills

The trailer is a masterful mix of footage fans have been waiting to see, and yet, not a single stitch remains from the theatrical cut (only one shot of Mera looks like a holdover from theatrical cut, though Snyder likely shot it). It’s heavy on Cyborg (Ray Fisher), whom Snyder claims is the heart of his Justice League. Some of the most important scenes include Victor Stone, both before his transformation and after it. Victor is a football star, and is nearly killed in an auto accident. His father, Silas, tries to save Victor, turning Victor into Cyborg… and sacrificing himself in the process.