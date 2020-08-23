Star Wars Alum John Boyega Has Blunt Thoughts For Toxic Star Wars Fans On Social Media

Since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last December, John Boyega has done a lot of reflecting on his time with the Star Wars franchise. While he’s clearly grateful for the experience he had playing Finn, he’s also interested in taking on new challenges in his career -- and he’s not shy about saying so. While he recently expanded on a comment he left on Instagram, he’s still not backing down from his assertion that he’s not keen on returning to Star Wars any time soon.