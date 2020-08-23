Why August Alsina Felt That He Needed To Speak On Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Leave a Comment
It’s been a few weeks since Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself “to the table” to talk about her “entanglement” with August Alsina in husband Will Smith’s presence. The famous couple seem to have left the past behind them, but now Alsina has revealed why he decided to make his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith public.
In a new interview, the singer maintains that in general his is “a private person,” but says that the rumor mill got out of control in regards to his alleged affair with Jada Pinkett Smith. Eventually, he says those rumors became a problem on the business end and he felt he had to speak out about what truthfully had happened.
I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships.
Speaking to People, he talks about why he decided to go public with the “entanglement," saying it wasn't for attention or financial gain. He said the alleged affair had been affecting his prospects, noting that he needs his livelihood so that he can take care of his three nieces, whose parents, including his older brother Melvin, died previously.
I could understand why it would look like I'm reckless or disrespectful, so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I'm never OK with that. I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth.
A while back, August Alsina had confirmed his prior and “complex” relationship with the former Gotham star; Alsina also called their dynamic “complicated.” Jada Pinkett Smith had allegedly helped him to deal with a difficult period during his life in which he had been abusing prescription drugs and she and Will Smith had reportedly been on a bit of a break. Their relationship then turned romantic.
Will Smith himself publicly spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith about the “entanglement” during an episode of Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” and he said he’d wanted to discuss the affair with the fans so that there could be no more confusion about what happened. He noted previously:
We specifically never said anything. We were purposely not saying anything. So any headline that says Jada said or Will said or The Smiths said is not true. We specifically never said anything, so coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.
Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about how her entanglement with August Alsina was not a “transgression.” She’s also worked toward reconciling with Will Smith in the time since they took a break. All the parties have basically seemed to have moved on at this point, but it seems as if Alsina wanted his take to be out there regarding why he spoke up in the first place. He said the goal for coming out this time is to "control my narrative" and to move forward "in the driver's seat." Since the split, he's released a song called -- you guessed it -- "Entanglements."