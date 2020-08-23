Why August Alsina Felt That He Needed To Speak On Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about how her entanglement with August Alsina was not a “transgression.” She’s also worked toward reconciling with Will Smith in the time since they took a break. All the parties have basically seemed to have moved on at this point, but it seems as if Alsina wanted his take to be out there regarding why he spoke up in the first place. He said the goal for coming out this time is to "control my narrative" and to move forward "in the driver's seat." Since the split, he's released a song called -- you guessed it -- "Entanglements."