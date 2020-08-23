Jamie Foxx Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Campaigning To Play Spawn, And I'm Here For It

Despite the ups and downs the project has faced, one just can't help but take note of Jamie Foxx's commitment. Some might say that anyone would obviously want to play a superhero on the big screen, so his campaigning should come as no surprise. However, Spawn isn't exactly a household name and doesn't stand to make the amount of money that a Marvel or DC film would earn at the box office. So taking this into consideration, one would have to conclude that Foxx's motivation isn't money but a sheer love for the character and a desire for further representation in the superhero genre.