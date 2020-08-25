Keanu Reeves Admits He Always Wanted To Play Wolverine In Candid New Interview

Leave a Comment
At this point, it seems that just about every actor who has worked in Hollywood in the last 20 years has worked on a superhero movie. We're running out of people to fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, one of the most popular actors around, Keanu Reeves, has remained outside of both Marvel and DC as well as all the other comic book movies that have been made the last few years. It's not for lack of desire however, as the actor he recently admitted he would have loved to have played Wolverine.
In a recent interview with SiriusXM ahead of the release of Bill and Ted Face the Music both Alex Winter and Keanu reeves are asked about roles they wish they could have played and Keanu admits he would have loved to have played Wolverine, though he's come to terms with the fact that it will not be.
Keanu Reeves: For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine.
Alex Winter: It’s not too late!
Keanu Reeves: It is too late. It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now.
While Alex Winter argues that it's not too late for Keanu reeves to play Wolverine, Keanu himself disagrees with that. Maybe if Hugh Jackman hadn't already done Logan, there would be a spot for Reeves, who is four years older than Hugh Jackman, to play the character as an old man, but that cycle appears complete and it seems a virtual certainty that while we will see Wolverine on screen again, when we do he'll be young again.
Keanu actually specifies that he would have loved to have played "Frank Miller's Wolverine" when he was asked to clarify, so he apparently has a particular version of the character in mind. Miller drew the first mini-series comic dedicated specifically to Wolverine.
The fact that Keanu Reeves would have played Wolverine is interesting because fans have long linked the actor and that specific comic book role. It's something many fans would have loved to have seen and it turns out Keanu would have also loved to have done it.
Keanu Reeves doesn't mind that he never got the chance to play Wolverine now. He says the role was done well in his lifetime and he's come to terms with the fact that he lost his chance. Which doesn't mean that another comic book role isn't in his future. Marvel head Kevin Feige has admitted he has spoken with Keanu Reeves multiple times about potential roles, but it seems nothing has worked out quite yet.
Of course, in his own way John Wick is basically a superhero, so maybe Keanu reeves has had his chance to play that sort of character already.