Keanu Reeves Admits He Always Wanted To Play Wolverine In Candid New Interview

At this point, it seems that just about every actor who has worked in Hollywood in the last 20 years has worked on a superhero movie. We're running out of people to fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, one of the most popular actors around, Keanu Reeves, has remained outside of both Marvel and DC as well as all the other comic book movies that have been made the last few years. It's not for lack of desire however, as the actor he recently admitted he would have loved to have played Wolverine.