Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Talks Imperfect Relationship, Despite What Fans Think

Every day we see curated posts on social media from celebrities. In the case of Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, we see posts of family outings outdoors, posts of them being grateful for their home life and careers, and on holidays and special events, posts paying tribute or thanking their loved ones. Though the couple seemingly has one of the more idyllic lifestyles tucked away in Byron Bay, if you were to ask Pataky, her relationship with the Avengers: Endgame and Extraction actor is not always perfect. In fact, it’s far from it.