Justice League’s Snyder Cut Will Retell A Key Batman V Superman Scene

Given that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s opening sequence spliced the Waynes being gunned down with the young Bruce Wayne fleeing his parents’ funeral and falling into that cave filled with bats, it’s unclear if the Snyder Cut’s opening will also cut to other scenes or if will focus solely on Superman’s death. If it’s the latter, then perhaps we’ll still get to see the world coping with Superman’s absence in a different way. At least that won’t be an issue for them too much longer.