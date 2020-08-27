Looks Like Ant-Man Was Going To Feature A Key Iron Man 3 Character

It is fascinating to think about how much of the MCU happened without more cuts to the MCU’s version of the U.S. President. Much of the Captain America movies touched on politics and policy, but William Sadler didn’t have much chance to shine outside his role in Iron Man 3. It's also interesting that of all the movies, it was Ant-Man he was going to come back for – a smaller scale heist film, as far as the universe is concerned.