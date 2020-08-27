The Incredible Number Of Viewers DC's Splashy FanDome Brought In

Keep in mind, those tens of millions of views are only accounting for people who tuned in to the DC Fandome “Hall of Heroes” livestream. We also need to take into account all the videos that were first aired during the livestream, and then uploaded separately on various platforms, including the trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Batman. So even if you couldn’t watch any of the panels as they aired live, if you’re a DC fan, chances are you still helped contribute to DC FanDome’s accomplishments.