HBO Max Shut Down Snyder Cut Release Date Rumors

The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, with Warner Bros. consistently taking the fandom by surprise. One of the most unexpected happenings is the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, which will finally reveal the filmmaker's original vision for the ill-fated 2017 blockbuster. The Snyder Cut will be released in four one-hour installments sometime in 2021, and now HBO Max and Warner Bros. have shut down a rumor about the possible intended release date.