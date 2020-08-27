HBO Max Shut Down Snyder Cut Release Date Rumors

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, with Warner Bros. consistently taking the fandom by surprise. One of the most unexpected happenings is the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, which will finally reveal the filmmaker's original vision for the ill-fated 2017 blockbuster. The Snyder Cut will be released in four one-hour installments sometime in 2021, and now HBO Max and Warner Bros. have shut down a rumor about the possible intended release date.
Anticipation for the Snyder Cut is currently at a fever pitch, as the movie's trailer recently received its first trailer at the virtual DC Fandom event. Fans are eager to see the original vision for Justice League, and are eager for any indication as to when it might arrive on HBO Max. The latest rumor indicated that the four-part series would hit the streaming service one year from now on September 5th, 2021. But now the studio has set to the record straight and shut down that specific rumor.
This latest update comes to us from ScreenRant, who heard from Warner Bros. and HBO Max following the viral rumors about the Snyder Cut's possible release date. After campaigning for the alternate Justice League for years, the rabid fanbase is ready for the hours of new footage to finally be released to the public. But it looks like it's not coming next September, and we'll just have to patiently wait for official word of its release.
When Zack Snyder departed the set of Justice League due to a family tragedy, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to complete the project in time for its intended release date. Extensive reshoots resulted in an entirely different film, one that was a critical and box office failure. Fans began campaigning for the Snyder Cut almost immediately, crowdfunding for charity in the process.
Clearly Zack Snyder's Justice League will include a ton of new footage, resulting in its extensive four-hour long runtime. The filmmaker was planning a five-film arc for the greater DC Extended Universe, and therefore did a ton of world building. Unfortunately much of this was left on the cutting room floor, although the Snyder Cut's trailer hinted at many of those (formerly) lost moments.
The trailer for the Snyder Cut included cut characters like Darkseid and Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, which is just a taste of what's in store when the alternate Justice League hits HBO Max next year. Superman's iconic black suit will also make an appearance, and there's even additional villains being added.
