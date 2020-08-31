12 Fantastic Films Starring Rappers

Set It Off - Queen Latifah

Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise star in Set It Off, a film about four women who decide to rob a bank.

Frankie (Vivica A. Fox) used to work as a bank teller, and gets fired, which leads to her working janitorial duties with her three friends. She and her friends are fed up with how life treats them and (after some hesitation) start to plan a bank robbery. Set It Off premiered in 1996 and Queen Latifah was still very much a successful rapper. She released an album a few years prior, entitled Black Reign, and had already appeared in a few films, like Juice and House Party 2. Queen Latifah appeared in Set It Off while being the series lead of the sitcom Living Single.