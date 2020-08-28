Michael Caine Has Some Pretty Wild Praise For Christopher Nolan's Tenet

For many, Tenet will be their first trip back to the movies after months of theater closures due to global health concerns. Does this skew one’s perception of the Nolan big-budget thriller? It could work in two extreme ways: either your expectations are so high that nothing can impress you, or you're longing so much for a positive experience that you cannot be disappointed. Or is going to the movie theaters after months of streaming and VOD releases like riding a bike? You get back on and it's like you never left?