Justice League Dark Concept Art Shows Off Swamp Thing From Cancelled Movie

SWAMP THING. An old concept I did for Doug Liman's cancelled Justice League Dark movie. Doug had the idea of Swamp Thing being a spirit of the swamp, coming into form when a group of arsonists set the plants ablaze. This particular design was a collaboration between myself and @david_masson_sg . Too bad the film got canned, it was a lot of fun to work on! More JLD concepts incoming, stay tuned! #dc #justiceleague #swampthing #painting #art #fire