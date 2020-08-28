As Angelina Jolie Court Proceeding Continue, Brad Pitt Is Rumored To Be Dating Someone New

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have captivated the public eye as long as movie stars have existed. And there are some A-listers whose personal life has managed to make headlines for years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are two such celebs, as the pair of actors have both had very public marriages before finding each other. Now Brangelina is in the midst of divorce proceedings, although the latest rumor indicates that Pitt may have already be dating someone new.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle has been heating up over the past few weeks, as the two celebrities fight for custody and Jolie's legal team called for the judge's removal on the case. And while all eyes are on how those court proceedings will shake out, the public is also watching Brad Pitt as he may have someone new in his life.
This report comes to us from ET, and indicates that Brad Pitt has been spending time with German model Nicole Poturalski. The two were reportedly seen boarding a private jet over the weekend before taking a trip to Paris, France. While the two were masked, paparazzi caught photos of Pitt and Poturalski during their travels, adding fuel to the fire of their rumored romance.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had their public split back in 2016, and have been co-parenting their large family. In the years since, Pitt has dodged several dating rumors, but the current reports of his relationship with Nicole Poturalski have definitely been gaining some steam. While the actor's romantic life would always make headlines, the timing with his ever-changing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie.
Having this type of spotlight on his personal life isn't new for Brad Pitt, who has been an A-lister for decades now. He and Jennifer Aniston were America's favorite couple before they eventually broke up in 2005. And before that he was notably engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow. Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie has been an extremely popular celebrity couple, with the public watching their family continue to grow over the years.
As for Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski she goes by the professional name Nico Potur in her modeling career. The 27 year-old has seen some success in this area, and has been steadily growing her following on social media. She's currently sitting at 150k followers on Instagram, displaying some of her gigs in the process. Check out one popular post below.
As for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing law proceedings, there are sure to be more twists and turns as they handle their private business in front of the public eye. Both parties' legal team have come out against the others' practices in the case, and the case is now being influenced by the outcome of Modern Family's Steve Levitan and his public divorce.
Of course, Brangelina aren't the only high profile former couple that are facing off in court. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been publicly feuding for years, being involved in Depp's libel lawsuit in addition to their own legal battle. By comparison Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's time in court is far less scandalous.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Brangelina as they continue to light up the silver screen. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.