Scream 5 Gets A Release Date, And Snake Eyes Gets a Huge Delay

Two notable franchises are gearing up to make comebacks. It was confirmed earlier this year that Scream 5 is on the way, and the G.I. Joe mythos is returning to the big screen with a Snake-Eyes spinoff. Now word’s come in that the former project officially has a release date, though you’ll have to wait even longer for the latter.
Although it was previously reported that Scream 5 was aiming for a 2021 release, Paramount Pictures announced today that the movie will instead arrive on January 14, 2022, so it just narrowly misses that previous window. As for Snake-Eyes, it was last dated for October 23, 2020, but was removed from the theatrical calendar last month. Now Paramount has slotted Snake-Eyes for October 21, 2021, so the waiting game has gotten a lot longer for that action flick.
