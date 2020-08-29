Scream 5 Gets A Release Date, And Snake Eyes Gets a Huge Delay

Although it was previously reported that Scream 5 was aiming for a 2021 release, Paramount Pictures announced today that the movie will instead arrive on January 14, 2022, so it just narrowly misses that previous window. As for Snake-Eyes, it was last dated for October 23, 2020, but was removed from the theatrical calendar last month. Now Paramount has slotted Snake-Eyes for October 21, 2021, so the waiting game has gotten a lot longer for that action flick.