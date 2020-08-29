Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Scream 5 Gets A Release Date, And Snake Eyes Gets a Huge Delay

More from Adam Holmes Christina Aguilera Re-Recorded ‘Reflection’ For Disney+’s Mulan, Check Out The Video
Ghostface in Scream

Two notable franchises are gearing up to make comebacks. It was confirmed earlier this year that Scream 5 is on the way, and the G.I. Joe mythos is returning to the big screen with a Snake-Eyes spinoff. Now word’s come in that the former project officially has a release date, though you’ll have to wait even longer for the latter.

Although it was previously reported that Scream 5 was aiming for a 2021 release, Paramount Pictures announced today that the movie will instead arrive on January 14, 2022, so it just narrowly misses that previous window. As for Snake-Eyes, it was last dated for October 23, 2020, but was removed from the theatrical calendar last month. Now Paramount has slotted Snake-Eyes for October 21, 2021, so the waiting game has gotten a lot longer for that action flick.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the latest in movie news, and browse through our 2020 release schedule to learn what’s supposed to hit the big screen for the rest of this year.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Scream 5’s David Arquette Wants A Previous Star To Return For The Sequel news 8h Scream 5’s David Arquette Wants A Previous Star To Return For The Sequel Corey Chichizola
Looks Like Scream 5 Almost Tapped A Ready Or Not Star For A Role news 6d Looks Like Scream 5 Almost Tapped A Ready Or Not Star For A Role Sarah El-Mahmoud
Who David Arquette Sees As The Scariest Ghostface news 7d Who David Arquette Sees As The Scariest Ghostface Mike Reyes
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information