The Best Sad Dramas To Stream On Netflix Right Now

Remember Me (2010)

Starring a pre-Batman Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin, Remember Me kind of veers into melodrama at times. But besides that (and its terrible ending), Remember Me is a great character study on how people manage and deal with loss. It’s a story about two teens named Tyler (Pattinson) and Ally (de Ravin), who become an unlikely couple. Death and family issues pervade this film, and the tone is entirely gloomy throughout.

Remember Me is kind of hampered by that ending (and if you’ve heard of this film, then you likely know about its controversial conclusion), but Pattinson’s and de Ravin’s relationship works despite itself, and you constantly want the characters to be happy, despite knowing that they won’t. Not with a title like Remember Me anyway.

Stream it here.