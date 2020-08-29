The Florida Project Director Says Bella Thorne Lied About Making An OnlyFans Movie Together

Bella Thorne has been making headlines for a plethora of reasons over the past few years. Whether it be competing on The Masked Singer or producing an award-wining porn film, she’s been involved a quite a few things. Most recently, she joined OnlyFans, an online subscription service that deals in a variety of content, including adult-oriented entertainment. Thorne has found quite a bit of success with the service and recently revealed that she was developing a film that chronicles how the service affects people. The Florida Project director Sean Baker was reportedly attached to the project but, now, the filmmaker is setting the record straight on that front.