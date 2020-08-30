Bella Thorne Apologizes To OnlyFans Users Following Backlash

Leave a Comment
Bella Thorne has made headlines a number of times throughout her career, but the 22-year-old actress recently found herself at the center of a different kind of controversy. Thorne recently announced that she had joined adult-oriented subscription service, OnlyFans, which led to some overnight success for the actress. Within 24 hours, she earned $1 million and would earn $2 million in less than a week. When Thorne joined the site, she promised to post nude photos for $200 but instead posted images of herself in lingerie. This led to a number of subscribers demanding their money back.
In light of Bella Thorne’s situation, OnlyFans decided to enforce new guidelines for users. The site has now limited the amount of money that creators can charge for their content. This move has been heavily criticized by sex workers, who argue that the move hurts their business. This has led to heavy backlash against Bella Thorne and, now, the actress is apologizing for her actions.
Thorne took to Twitter to issue a lengthy apology to OnlyFans users, saying that her reason for joining was to “remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it.”
She would go on to say that she was aiming to bring positive attention to the site by removing social stigmas surrounding sex work:
I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you.
Thorne mentioned that she had “risked her career” on more than a few occasions in an attempt to normalize the sex work and porn industries. She would go on to say that as a “mainstream face” she should try to use her voice to help others but acknowledged that her actions didn’t reflect this:
I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.
Thorne concluded her thread by saying that she’s reaching out to OnlyFans users to further discuss the issue and offered to promote any users who needed it.
When previously discussing OnlyFans, Bella Thorne said she was conducting research for a film she wanted to produce. Said project would focus on how the site works and how it affects users. While she claimed to be working on it with The Florida Project director Sean Baker, the filmmaker shot down these claims, saying that he only met with the actress to discuss a potential project for the future. He also advised the actress and her team to do a bit more research before moving forward.
