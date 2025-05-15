90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega Has Joined OnlyFans, Though Reportedly Not Under Ideal Circumstances

Yet another 90 Day Fiancé star has joined OnlyFans, as Rose Vega now offers exclusive content to fans who want to join her page. The ex of Big Ed Brown, who put the series on the map with their storyline and explosive episodes, is now joining other co-stars as the latest to sign up for the subscription-based service.

While we wait to see if Rose will ever appear on a future TLC spinoff available with a Max subscription, it looks like she's striking out on a new endeavor to earn a little money and give anyone interested a deeper look into all aspects of her life. The news might be shocking given it seemed she was thriving when 90 Day Fiancé last checked in on her, but her reason for joining comes with a sad update on her story.

Rose Joined OnlyFans After Bad Luck With Her Business And Family

Readers might find some shock that Rose Vega joined OnlyFans, given she was upset at the idea of Big Ed allegedly offering her cash to get naked. Unfortunately, the reality star told TMZ she's fallen on hard times financially, both due to trouble in her family and with her business.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you're looking to watch 90 Day Fiancé on streaming, a Max subscription is a must. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there's flexibility in how you pay. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

While Rose was once running a successful vape shop in Manila, a change of laws in the Philippines forced her to close it down. Rose also said that a family member "scammed" her, and to make ends meet she also had to sell some property. So, it seems her move to OnlyFans is mainly out of necessity, as she looks to rebuild her life.

What Will Rose Feature On Her OnlyFans Page?

Past 90 Day Fiancé stars who joined OnlyFans have offered a variety of content on their accounts, ranging from explicit to vlog-style updates on their lives. Rose has confirmed that while there will be "spicy" content, there will be other things for fans wishing to follow her life.

Those who sign up for the account can also expect to see travel vlogs, weekly photo albums, non-explicit boudoir videos, and receive personalized voice messages. Fans can get this content for the subscription price of $24.99 a month, or an annual price of $209.92.

I'm a bit surprised we haven't seen Rose back in 90 Day Fiancé, as she remains one of my favorite cast members that I'd like to see return. Perhaps once her page really gets rolling, she'll attempt to get back on TLC, if only in an effort to get more eyes on her social media pages and therefore to the content she's trying to grab a subscriber base for.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we watch to see how this new business endeavor goes for Rose Vega, 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 continues on TLC and Max on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is worth a watch for those who haven't seen it yet, so get caught up and join in on the fun!