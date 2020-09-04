Primal Fear Ending Explained: A Closer Look At That Dark Twist

Primal Fear is a legal drama and courtroom thriller starring Richard Gere and Edward Norton. It launched Norton’s career and earned him an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. Primal Fear focuses on Chicago Defense Attorney Martin Vail (Gere) as he tries to prove the innocence of Aaron Stampler (Norton), a 19-year old altar boy accused of murdering a Catholic archbishop (Stanley Anderson).

Primal Fear’s legacy mainly ties to Norton’s standout performance and the twist ending. It's one of my favorite movies and Norton is one of my favorite actors, so no matter how many times I see it, I’m always impressed by the final scenes of the movie.

Let’s take a deep dive into Primal Fear’s shocking ending.

Spoiler Warning: Primal Fear plot and ending details coming up next.