Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Has Been Hit With More Sexual Assault Charges

Leave a Comment
While he’s chiefly known as an adult film actor, Ron Jeremy has accumulated a number of non-pornographic roles over the decades that plenty of folks who wouldn’t check out his risqué material have at least heard his name. In recent years though, Jeremy has caught a lot of attention from numerous women accusing him of sexual assault, and today brings word that even more sexual assault charges have been thrown at him.
Back in June, Ron Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014. Today, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that it’s amended a criminal complaint to charge him with 20 additional sexual assault counts involving 13 women. Taking all these charges into account, if Jeremy is convicted, he faces “a maximum sentence of more 250 years to life in state prison.”
These new charges span a 16-year period: from June 2004, when Ron Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, to January 2020, when he’s accused of having sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. There are also six other sexual assaults that are alleged to have happened at a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy frequently went to, as well as one that supposedly happened in the bar’s parking lot.
This year certainly doesn’t mark Ron Jeremy’s first run-in with sexual assault-related controversy. Back in 2018, he was investigated upon claims of sexual battery, with the case involving a woman who claimed Jeremy followed her into a restaurant bathroom and groped her. Then going back to September 2017, Jeremy was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the state of Washington. That accusation was followed several months later by a Rolling Stone report that recounted over three decades worth of first-hand accounts of Jeremy committing sexual assault, which he denied at the time.
Outside of his work in adult entertainment, Ron Jeremy has popped up in notable movies like the original Ghostbusters, The Godfather Part III, The Boondock Saints, Boogie Nights, Bruce Almighty and Crank: High Voltage. Jeremy has also accumulated a decent list of TV credits, including Newsradio, Family Guy, Chappelle’s Show and Robot Chicken.
These added charges against Ron Jeremy come weeks after comedian and The Goldbergs actor Bryan Callen was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. 2020 has also seen sexual assault accusations directed at figures like Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort, 90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed and Extraction producer David Guillod, to name a few.
Keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more major updates concerning Ron Jeremy’s legal entanglements. In the meantime, look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to play in theaters later this year.