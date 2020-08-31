Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Has Been Hit With More Sexual Assault Charges

This year certainly doesn’t mark Ron Jeremy’s first run-in with sexual assault-related controversy. Back in 2018, he was investigated upon claims of sexual battery, with the case involving a woman who claimed Jeremy followed her into a restaurant bathroom and groped her. Then going back to September 2017, Jeremy was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the state of Washington. That accusation was followed several months later by a Rolling Stone report that recounted over three decades worth of first-hand accounts of Jeremy committing sexual assault, which he denied at the time.