Where To Watch All Four Hunger Games Movies Streaming For Free

Happy Hunger Games! It's been five years since we saw Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss grace the big screen the last time in the widely successful sci-fi franchise based on the trilogy by Suzanne Collins. So it might be about time to travel back to the dystopian world of Panem to revisit the Girl on Fire on her hero’s journey, especially ahead of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, being developed for film.
The Capitol has gifted Hunger Games fans with a brand new option to stream the entire cinematic saga. The collection of Hunger Games films have been added to Tubi’s 23,000 free (ad-supported) movies and television shows. Check out what’s available and where to start watching:
The Hunger Games
2012’s first entry to the franchise, The Hunger Games, officially introduced the world to Suzanne Collins’ best-selling YA novels and catapulted Jennifer Lawrence into stardom (shortly after she joined the X-Men franchise the year prior). The first movie follows Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) as they are chosen as District 12 tributes in their society's annual competition that has teens fight to the death for the entertainment of the well-off Capitol.
Stream It On Tubi Here.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The second installment, and arguably the best in the film franchise, is 2013’s Catching Fire, which has Katniss and Peeta being thrown into the Hunger Games arena again –but this time, with other past winners serving as tributes in the Quarter Quell. The movie features fan-favorites from the series, including Sam Chaflin’s Finnick Odair, Jena Malone’s Johanna Mason and the great Jeffrey Wright (of Westworld and soon starring as James Gordon in The Batman) as Beetee.
Stream It On Tubi Here.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
After Katniss Everdeen’s actions in Catching Fire rock the corrupt establishment of the Capitol to mass destruction across Panem, she finds herself leading a secret rebellion against President Snow. Katniss learns about the mysterious District 13. She works with Julianne Moore’s President Coin to become a symbol to her people as Peeta remains at the helm of the Capitol to act as a puppet against their cause.
Stream It On Tubi Here.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The finale to the Hunger Games that hit theaters five years ago, Mockingjay Part 2 was a jam-packed epic that had Katniss, Peeta, Gale, Finnick, led by Mahershala Ali’s Boggs venturing into the Capitol to take down President Snow once and for all. The last film gave our heroes bittersweet conclusions after rushing to the theaters to see the next chapters be translated to film.
Stream It On Tubi Here.
The Hunger Games movies have arrived to Tubi thanks to a “premiere” sponsorship from the Adventure Academy educational multiplayer game service. Tubi can be viewed on a web browser, mobile devices through the app and through connected-TV devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung, Vizio, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
It’s the perfect time to revisit these movies since Suzanne Collins released her first book in the franchise back in May, a decade after the original trilogy concluded on the printed page. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about President Snow as a teen before becoming the tyrannical figure. Lionsgate already has plans to adapt the prequel into a movie in the future. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend, and we’ll keep you updated as more Hunger Games news hits.