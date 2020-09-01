Where To Watch All Four Hunger Games Movies Streaming For Free

The Hunger Games

2012’s first entry to the franchise, The Hunger Games, officially introduced the world to Suzanne Collins’ best-selling YA novels and catapulted Jennifer Lawrence into stardom (shortly after she joined the X-Men franchise the year prior). The first movie follows Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) as they are chosen as District 12 tributes in their society's annual competition that has teens fight to the death for the entertainment of the well-off Capitol.

