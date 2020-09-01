How It Felt To Watch Tom Cruise Return To The Movies With Tenet, According To John David Washington

However this special Tenet screening came together for Tom Cruise, considering that he’s spent more than two decades contributing to the spy/espionage genre as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible movies, the fact that Tenet, which also rests nicely in the genre (albeit with way more of a sci-fi bent) has his stamp of approval is unquestionably welcome press for Warner Bros. And with John David Washington rising through the Hollywood ranks, maybe there will be an opportunity for him to work with Cruise someday. Is there still time to cast Washington in Mission: Impossible 8?