One Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Favorite Words Just Got Added To The Dictionary

Before Dwayne Johnson was the highest-paid person in Hollywood, he was the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. As The Rock, Johnson thrilled professional wrestling crowds all over the world. He was a skilled wrestler to be sure, but if anything his real fame came at the end of a microphone as The Rock could trade insults better than most. He almost always had the last word, even if he had to make the word up. And now, one of Dwayne Johnson's favorite words is now an actual word as "jabroni" has apparently been added to Dictionary.com.