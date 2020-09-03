Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Leave a Comment
As the global pandemic continues to sweep the globe through to the second-half of 2020, even high-profile Hollywood names are susceptible to the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson famously became the first well-known figures to test positive for COVID-19 and it has continued to spread to stars such as Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson. As Dwayne Johnson just revealed on his social media, he and his family have recently been affected by the virus as well.
The Rock announced on Wednesday afternoon that he, his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quietly dealing with it for the past two to three weeks. He called it “one of the most challenging and difficult” his family have ever had to endure, but assured the following:
I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We’re on the other side. We are no longer contagious and, thank God, we are healthy. And we have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.
The Jumanji actor went on to say he’s overcome his share of struggles throughout his life, but since this involved his family and “number one priority,” it made it a “real kick in the gut” to endure. He is counting his blessings today, thankful he and his family have seen the other side of the virus. Dwayne Johnson detailed that his two kids didn’t deal with much more than a “little sore throat” the first couple days and shortly bounced back but it was a different story for him and his wife. In his words:
Some of the silver linings out of this, and I’m always trying to look for silver linings when challenges come my way, is generally, babies and little children can often have little to no symptoms at all. So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back, and it’s been life as normal. Happy babies running around and playing, but we have isolated ourselves as a family, it’s what we had to do. It was a little bit different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go, but we got through it, and again, we got through it as a family. We are stronger, we are better and we did it together.
Dwayne Johnson went on to explain how he and his family came to deal with the virus with these words:
We picked up COVID-19 from very close family and friends. And these are people who we love and trust, these are people who we still love and trust. They are devastated, by the way, that they were the ones who picked it up. They have no idea where they picked it up, they’re devastated that it led to them infecting our family. With it, luckily, we were able to control it and mitigate it, and it didn’t spread out of control.
He also went on to encourage his fans to be more disciplined about bringing in guests as the U.S. still faces this virus head-on every day. The Rock told Instagram he felt he had already been keeping a close eye on doing their part, but he will be taking it even more seriously after dealing with it first hand. He urged others that even if they trust visitors, “you still never know,” also calling for guests to be tested before making contact.
The actor, who is gearing up to play Black Adam for DC in 2021, said he has not been working as of late. One takeaway from his experience that he wanted to pass on to others was their “commitment to wellness” by doing anything they can to boost the immune system, including the use of antioxidants, vitamins and staying hydrated. He also highlighted the necessity of wearing a mask around others as health professionals have continued to ask during the health crisis.
You can check out Dwayne Johnson’s entire message below:
Dwayne Johnson has a busy year ahead of him, with the delayed Jungle Cruise hitting theaters next summer, as well as Netflix’s Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot underway among his other exciting projects. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news about how the ongoing crisis is affecting Hollywood.