Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Is Getting Down To Work As Crew Member Teases The Sequel

So far no specific plot details concerning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 have been revealed yet, but Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy will swing back into action and explore a romantic relationship. The sequel will also bring in Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man who had a live-action TV series in the 1970s. The first Into the Spider-Verse movie had Miles and Gwen teaming up with Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham, but there’s no word yet on if any of them will return.