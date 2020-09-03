Explosive No Time To Die Trailer Is Wall-To-Wall James Bond Action

Leave a Comment
James Bond is back… and for Daniel Craig, it’s going to be the last time. No Time to Die will be the fifth and final go around for the physical and dominant actor in the role. And it’s very befitting that the full trailer for his last adventure is wall-to-wall action and knuckle-crunching carnage. Here’s the final trailer for No Time to Die.
At first glance, the 25th James Bond movie looks to be the one that will culminate all of the plot threads that have been established in the previous four Daniel Craig adventures. No Time to Die touches on the villainous Ernst Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), who – while in chains – tells James Bond (Craig) that they now have a shared enemy.
This appears to be Safin (Rami Malek), a megalomaniac with a disfigured visage who has a grand plan to destroy the world. Just another day for 007. Only this time, the villain also may have direct connections to the love of Bond’s life, Madeleine Swan (Lea Seydoux), which makes this mission very personal for the usually cold secret agent.
For the first time in franchise history, the director’s chair on a 007 thriller will be occupied by Cary Fukunaga, and his approach to the action mirrors recent collaborators like Martin Campbell and Sam Mendes. Meaning, these are not boardroom negotiations for Bond and his colleagues. This is a director leaning fully into how physical and brutal Daniel Craig has been as a Double-O, and putting him through the paces of a hard-hitting action adventure.
I know I plan on spending the rest of my morning figuring out how they choreographed a lot of the action sequences in this No Time to Die trailer without killing their leading actor. There are multiple times that Daniel Craig appears to just barely avoid getting crushed and pulverized by very heavy equipment. The next James Bond is going to have extremely large shoes to fill, because Craig’s run has been incredible, even when the movies didn’t live up to his full potential.
At the very least, there seems to be a slew of new characters who could take up the Bond mantle and carry on, if the franchise wanted to go in that direction. In this trailer, we meet Paloma (Ana de Armas), an agent who comes to Bond’s rescue. He’ll also team with a separate Double-O named Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who appears to be every bit of James’ equal.
And now, the most encouraging bit of news. The final trailer for No Time to Die still says “In Theaters This November,” meaning that the studio is banking on improved numbers and safer theater conditions as we head into the fall season. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest news on Daniel Craig’s final run through the 007 series. As of right now, No Time to Die opens in theaters on November 20.