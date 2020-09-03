Kevin Bacon And David Koepp Made A Horror Story While In Quarantine And You Can Hear It Right Now

I like writing people who are different from myself, but you’ve got to kind of hang it on somebody that you know, or knew. There’s an awful lot of my dad in Herman. I was raised in a small lake town in Wisconsin, and my dad was… he lived until 86, and he was fiercely determined to do everything himself. Like a lot of parents, they do things long past the point at which we wish they wouldn’t do them. Including, you know, cleaning out the gutters and things that we feel are risky. But as I get older, I'm 57, and I haven't had to start giving up a lot of things yet. Except maybe gin, which… that was a good one to give up. But I haven't started that process of losing things, of losing the ability to do things. And I understand why you want to say, ‘No, I don't care. I'm keeping it! I'm going to keep doing this because that's the way I want to live my life.’ And, ‘What happens to my life is my decision and my problem.’ And adult children can disagree pretty strongly with that. And that’s a pretty fertile dramatic theme to mine.