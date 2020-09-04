Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Defends Comments On Sex Work After Also Joining OnlyFans

The controversy with the Thorne sisters started last month when Bella decided to join OnlyFans in a move that seemed to pair nicely with some of the more sexually forward projects she's worked on lately. She later specified it was for an acting role, though how far that project is actually along is a matter of debate. Anyway, she immediately started signing up paid fans in record numbers and generated a few million dollars in revenue. She then started advertising a “nude PPV” for her subscribers at a $200 price tag. Many paid. She reportedly didn’t actually get naked, and so many fans demanded refunds that OnlyFans changed the entire platform’s rules to reduce how much people are allowed to tip and how much creators are allowed to charge for one-off content like pay-per-views. She later apologized to the other creators in the site, who were understandably frustrated.