Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Defends Comments On Sex Work After Also Joining OnlyFans

Leave a Comment
Bella Thorne’s time on OnlyFans has been well covered thanks to both her incredible success and the controversy that followed. She’s apparently not the only member of her family stirring the pot over at the subscription service company specializing in adult entertainment though. Her sister Kaili Thorne is also now a creator there too, and she has already gotten under the skin of some after she reportedly said OnlyFans creators need to “get creative” and stop having the same boring bios. She also reportedly said sex work is “not real.”
The initial comments generated a bit of chatter online and of course some thoughts within the sex industry. To be fair, her take was a bit more nuanced than many are giving her credit for. She argued sex work shouldn’t be real because it is often linked to human trafficking and “should be stopped.” After the initial backlash, she spoke with Page Six to offer some more thoughts about what she meant and how it applies to something like OnlyFans…
“I’m saying that since sex is not work to me, I don’t consider it a job to me. I’m not saying it about anyone else. What people do for a living is their choice.”
She also clarified her comments about other OnlyFans creators. She says she’s been bullied “nonstop” and hassled since she joined the service and was only responding to the women who have been giving her a hard time on Instagram. I can confirm there are some haters in her Instagram comments, but I won’t link to them because haters gonna hate.
The controversy with the Thorne sisters started last month when Bella decided to join OnlyFans in a move that seemed to pair nicely with some of the more sexually forward projects she's worked on lately. She later specified it was for an acting role, though how far that project is actually along is a matter of debate. Anyway, she immediately started signing up paid fans in record numbers and generated a few million dollars in revenue. She then started advertising a “nude PPV” for her subscribers at a $200 price tag. Many paid. She reportedly didn’t actually get naked, and so many fans demanded refunds that OnlyFans changed the entire platform’s rules to reduce how much people are allowed to tip and how much creators are allowed to charge for one-off content like pay-per-views. She later apologized to the other creators in the site, who were understandably frustrated.
As such, it’s not surprising that Kaili Thorne would be treated with some skepticism by her fellow creators. She’s been very open about not being full embraced by the community and has clarified several times on Instagram that she’s not shaming sex workers. Ultimately, however, it’s her life and she can do whatever she wants. If that’s making money on her OnlyFans, more power to her. There’s enough space in the community for many different types, whether they be full-time sex workers, part-time sex workers, people looking to make a little extra cash or celebrities and their siblings.