While Filming Mulan's Ending, Jet Li Had A Great Callback To That Time He Saved Yifei Liu

Having said that, while the movie may be good, and be a Disney produced tentpole, those things combined don't necessarily add up to the obvious success that they once did. While the movie is being released in theaters in many international markets, it's only available in the U.S. on Disney+ for $29.99 plus a Disney+ subscription, and as this is the first movie that we've seen go that route, there's really no telling who that will work out. Disney has called this decision a "one-off" but the studio will surely be watching the results to see how well the idea is embraced.