Colin Farrell: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Batman Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Colin Farrell is one of the most versatile and interesting actors working today. His roles and projects are unpredictable--Farrell has done everything from big blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed indies. His diverse body of work makes him an actor who you’ll rarely get bored watching. Sticking with his ability to shock and amaze his fans, Farrell recently signed on to play the Penguin in The Batman. Of all the Batman comic villains that Farrell could have played, the Penguin would have been my last guess on who I would see him bring to life.